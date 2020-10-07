Warangal: Rani Rudrama in fray for Grads Council seat

Warangal: Journalist Gogula Rani Rudrama Reddy is in the fray for the upcoming Council seat of Warangal- Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency.

Speaking at the Atmeeya Sammelanam of the Graduates here on Wednesday, Rani Rudrama, the State working president of Yuva Telangana Party, appealed to the people to utilise their right to vote without fail.

"Voting is a democratic right with which the citizens can have a say in the people, who represent them," she said.

Referring to the number of electorates in the graduate constituencies, she said that only 20 per cent of the grads are enrolling their names as voters. As if this was not enough, only 40 per cent of the enrolled are turning to polling booths to exercise their vote, she said.

Rani Rudrama asserted that this needs to be changed and

the educated people should be more responsible towards their voting right.

"In last six years, the TRS government ruined the historic Warangal city. Even though it had received funds from the Centre under Smart City Mission, Warangal hasn't witnessed any development," she alleged.

Over the years, the government hasn't allocated funds for the development of Kakatiya University, she said.

Rani Rudrama said that the government should come clean by revealing the funds allocated to the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park. "Why people should vote for the TRS government, which failed to respond even though 16 private teachers ended their lives in the recent past," she demanded. Stating that she had worked honestly as a journalist, Rani Rudrama appealed to people to elect her.

Yuva Telangana Party president Jitta Balakrishna Reddy was among others present.