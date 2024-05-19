Delhi: Four, including two minors, held for killing man after spat

Four people, including two juveniles, have been apprehended for killing a 20-year-old factory worker, who had tried to stop them loitering around, in the Seelampur area of east Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Adil Ansari, 19, Faisal, 18, and two juveniles, aged 15 and 17, all residents of Gautampuri.

Police said that they have also recovered three knives and one ice pick used in the commission of the crime from the possession of the accused.

Iqwal, a resident of Gautampuri, was stabbed to death on Friday at about 10.30 p.m.

"Iqwal was found lying in an injured condition on the road near Gali No 5, Gautam Puri. He was taken to JPC hospital by the public. He succumbed to the injuries during the treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said.

Iqwal sustained six stab wounds on his left and right thigh and back. During the probe, four accused were nabbed and it was revealed that Iqwal would often stop them and tell them to stop loitering around.

"About a week ago, Adil had a spat with Iqwal in the street over a petty issue. Adil and the other four boys planned to teach Iqwal a lesson. On the fateful day, they accosted him in the gali and stabbed him to death," the DCP added.