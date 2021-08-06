Warangal: SDLCE (KU) releases admission notification

Warangal: The School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE) of the Kakatiya University (KU) has its role in imparting education especially to those who are living in remote and rural areas, and others who are thirsty of acquiring knowledge and skills, Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh said.

Releasing the notification and brochures of UG and PG courses for the 2021-22 academic year here on Thursday, the V-C said that those who continued their education through the SDLCE have made good careers. Some of them have become academicians, scholars and authors, he added. "The SDLCE is a boon for those who have no access to pursue their academics," Prof Ramesh said.

The courses were designed keeping in mind the culture and socioeconomic backdrops of the Adivasis, he said, referring to the backwardness of the predominantly tribal areas in erstwhile Adilabad and Khammam districts. He said that for the last three decades the SDLCE has rich history of imparting education to the needs of disadvantaged groups living in remote and rural areas, working people, housewives and other adults. The SDLCE has a student service centre where they can clarify their doubts. All the information pertaining to academics has been made available on SDLCE website, he said. Due to Covid-19, there was some disturbance in distributing the study material to the students. However, everything will be on track soon, the V-C said.

The sale of application forms, and download from the official website www.sdlceku.co.in will commence from August 9, 2021. The last date for submission of application form is October 11, 2021, including late fee.