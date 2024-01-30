  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

Warangal: SRU convocation on March 16

Warangal: SRU convocation on March 16
x
Highlights

SR University’s first-ever convocation will be held on March 16 at the Ananthasagar campus in Hanumakonda district.

Warangal: SR University’s first-ever convocation will be held on March 16 at the Ananthasagar campus in Hanumakonda district. Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum, Chairman of the National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC) & Chairman National Board of Accreditation (NBA), will grace the occasion, according to the SRU authorities.

Prof C V Guru Rao, chairman of first convocation committee along with Prof Deepak Garg, Vice Chancellor, Prof Archana Reddy, Registrar, Dr Suman and K Kiran of Publicity & Media conveners were at the press release session on Monday

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X