Warangal: SRU convocation on March 16

Warangal: SR University’s first-ever convocation will be held on March 16 at the Ananthasagar campus in Hanumakonda district. Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum, Chairman of the National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC) & Chairman National Board of Accreditation (NBA), will grace the occasion, according to the SRU authorities.

Prof C V Guru Rao, chairman of first convocation committee along with Prof Deepak Garg, Vice Chancellor, Prof Archana Reddy, Registrar, Dr Suman and K Kiran of Publicity & Media conveners were at the press release session on Monday