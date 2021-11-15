Warangal: Surgeons sit idle as State sits on funds

Warangal: Strikingly odd but true. Almost six months after the commencement of out-patient services in the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) Super-speciality hospital, surgeons continue to sit idle.

Reason: Apathetic approach of the State Government which was sitting on release of funds The hospital is yet to procure full-fledged equipment needed for the surgeries. It may be mentioned here that the Rs 150-crore PMSSY super-speciality hospital constructed on the premises of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) made slow progress right from the beginning. While the Centre had given its share Rs 120 crore to the hospital, the State which dilly-dallied for a long time finally released only Rs 12 crore. The hospital which has exclusive and sophisticated operation theatres for cardiology, urology, gastroenterology, neurology, surgical oncology, paediatric, plastic surgery departments is in need of procuring some equipment. The hospital recruited 34 super-speciality doctors and four MBBS doctors. With no work to do, three doctors belonging to gastroenterology, urology and paediatric departments have submitted their resignations, it's learnt. On the other hand, four posts are vacant in radiology and medical oncology departments.

Speaking to The Hans India, KMC Principal Dr D Mohandas said, "We have started out-patient and in-patient units. The hospital has procured 90 per cent of the equipment. We have some installation hiccups in the dialysis unit and cath lab. In about 10 days, surgeries begin."

MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar said, "We will overcome all the hurdles very soon. The major problem is to procure consumables related to the cardiology department such as stents. Before the government sanctions funds, we are going to procure consumables worth around Rs 5 lakh to meet the requirement of at least one month. It may not be an issue to do surgeries in urology, nephrology, neurology, paediatric departments as they are already active in the MGM hospital."



Meanwhile, a senior doctor in the MGM hospital said that PMSSY hospital needs a separate administration set up to ensure effective functioning.

The delay in ensuring full-fledged functioning of the super-speciality is depriving the poor from healthcare. Although Warangal is the second largest city in Telangana, the needy patients still have to run to Hyderabad for medical care.