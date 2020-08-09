Hyderabad: One arrested for cheating transporters

Hyderabad: The Detective Department (DD) of Central Crime Station (CCS) on Saturday arrested one, Doolla Nageswara Rao, for cheating the transporters by luring them into transport contracts.



According to DD officials, the accused person is a habituated criminal who had duped many drivers of buses and lorries by luring them into providing contracts for huge assignments. He notes down the phone number of the owner written on the vehicle and dials them by impersonating as the Personal Assistant (PA) of an MD or CEO of any reputed transportation company.

Once the transporter agrees to his terms and conditions of assigning his vehicle for a contract the accused then demands a random amount from them as security deposit. In this case, the accused person dialed the victim on June 2 and offered him a contract of buses at Shamshabad airport and duped him with Rs 92,000. The victim then filed a complaint with the CCS.

Based on the complaint the officials started an investigation and it was found that the accused had been cheating many such transporters and cases against him were also booked in several PS. The accused basically hailed from East Godavari and migrated to Hyderabad 10 years ago and since then he has been cheating people on the pretext of offering them something or other, said the officials of DD. Moreover, the accused also dodged his arrest a couple of times earlier.

Whenever the cops visited his residence to arrest him he would dodge them by either playing a victim card by shouting and making noises or by pretending to have some ailment in the body. However, we have been successful in arresting him under sections 66 C, D of IT Act 2008 and sections 419, 420 of IPC and will be remanded to judicial custody, said the officials.