Man stabbed to death outside a dance bar in Ulhasnagar

Thane: In an incident, a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a dance bar in Ulhasnagar on Tuesday midnight. According to the police, Deepak Bhoir resides at Manere village along with his family members. Recently he had clashes with Naresh Chavhan over a woman issue. On this, Chavhan decided to take revenge.

As per sketch, he phoned Deepak as a woman and asked him to come down to the bar. With this, Deepak reached the local dance bar along with his friend at 1:30 am on Tuesday.

Thirty minutes later, Deepak and his friend came out from the dance bar, where Chavhan and his five accomplices who armed with a gun and knives surrounded the two men. Deepak and his friend tried to run away, but the attackers were able to catch Deepak and stabbed him 30 times on his chest, stomach, and backside.

The entire murder incident was captured by the CCTV camera installed nearby which happened at 2:05 am on Tuesday. Deepak's friend informed the family, who then alerted the police.

On receiving the information, the Ulhasnagar Police reached the scene of the crime and rushed Deepak to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, where the doctors declared him already dead. Based on the CCTV footage, the police have registered a case and investigating further.