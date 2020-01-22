Woman gang-raped by her husband's friends in Uttar Pradesh

Bareilly: Four men who had an eye on their friend's wife, has made a sketch in the cinema range and later gang-raped the woman. This incident has taken place at Sirouli village in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the sources, a couple resides in the Sirouli area and the young woman was very beautiful. This has caught the eyes of the neighboring youths. With this, they have planned and trapped her husband in a crime. When he was sent to the Moradabad district jail, they implemented their plan.

Last Friday, when the woman was alone, the four men of the village stormed into her house and took turns in raping her. They then tried to slit her throat but she managed to escape and raised an alarm after which the four flew away from the spot.

Immediately, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. in the complaint, she alleged that one of the accused Afzal had plotted against her husband and got him arrested in a drug smuggling case.

On receiving the complaint, the police have registered a case under IPC section 376 D (gang rape), 452 (house trespass with intent to hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) against the four accused and the woman was sent for the medical examination.