Live
- Need to shift away from foods that add to climate change problem: President Murmu
- Cash, gold, liquor, 'freebies' worth over Rs 490 crore seized in poll-bound Telangana
- Modi govt's fight against corruption 'nautanki', only corrupt join BJP due to ED scare: Kejriwal
- Surveys showing BJP win in MP, Cong stopped central schemes when it was in power: Rajnath
- BJP's poll promises 'Modi's jumlas' as PM earlier dubbed them as 'revdis': Cong
- Gundu Rao berates MLA
- Kambala in Bengaluru, CM clears Rs. 1 crore grant
- In Mulugu District, Liquor Shops to Close for Three Days During Chhattisgarh State Assembly Elections says Collector Ila Tripathi
- Telangana leading the way in providing pensions to the disabled: Kamalakar
- Vijayudu Starts Campaign for the election in Ieeja Municipality
Just In
11 Sri Lankans stranded in Gaza Strip return home
Eleven Sri Lankan nationals from two families, including two adults and nine children, who were stranded in the Gaza Strip, have safely arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Colombo: Eleven Sri Lankan nationals from two families, including two adults and nine children, who were stranded in the Gaza Strip, have safely arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
The Ministry added that its consular affairs division coordinated the arrangements in collaboration with Sri Lanka missions in Cairo, Ramallah and Tel Aviv, Xinhua news agency reported.
The entry of the eleven Sri Lankans from the Gaza Strip into Egypt via Rafah Border Crossing was facilitated by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Cairo in coordination with the Egyptian authorities on November 2, said the Ministry.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that it facilitated the arrangements of logistics and air transportation of the returnees with the assistance of the International Organisation for Migration.