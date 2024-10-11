27 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza shelter

Deir Al-Balah: An Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people in the Gaza Strip killed at least 27 people on Thursday, Palestinian medical officials said.

The Israeli military said it targeted militants, but people sheltering there said the strike hit a meeting of aid workers. Israel has continued to strike at what it says are militant targets across the Palestinian enclave even as attention has shifted to its war against Hezbollah in Lebanon and rising tensions with Iran. The military launched a large-scale air and ground operation against Hamas in northern Gaza earlier this week.

In a separate development, the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon said an Israeli tank fired on its headquarters in the town of Naqoura, hitting an observation tower and wounding two peacekeepers, who were hospitalised. The attack drew widespread condemnation and prompted the Italian Defence Ministry to summon Israel's ambassador in protest.