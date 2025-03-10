5 Injured in Small Plane Crash in Pennsylvania

A small plane crashed in Pennsylvania on Saturday, leaving five people injured. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene to assist the victims.

The crash occurred in a rural area, and authorities confirmed that the aircraft had been on a private flight when it went down. Details regarding the cause of the crash are still under investigation, but all five individuals onboard were injured.

Local emergency crews transported the injured passengers to nearby hospitals for treatment, with their conditions currently unknown. Authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are both investigating the incident. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The crash serves as a reminder of the risks associated with aviation, and authorities are urging the public to avoid the area as investigations continue.