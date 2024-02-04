Live
- Jana Sena leader Reddy Appalanaidu flays Jagan over comments on Pawan
- MVV Satyanarayana to attend YSR Asara program tomorrow
- A Spectacular Showcase of Talent at Meru International School's Inter Pre-School Competition
- Political slugfest in Bengal as TMC now targets CAG after ED & CBI
- Death toll from Ukraine's strike on occupied city rises to 28
- Mass Wedding Scam Unearthed In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh: 15 Arrested
- Congress Leader Pawan Khera Criticizes PM Modi For Not Visiting Manipur Amid Ethnic Tensions
- Arvind Kejriwal Rejects Allegations Of BJP Forcing Him To Join, Amid MLA Poaching Probe
- Indian startups raised $732 mn across 107 deals in January
- Punjab CM hands over appointment letters to 11 national players
Just In
5.1-magnitude quake hits Chile
Highlights
A 5.1 magnitude quake jolted northern Chile on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
A 5.1 magnitude quake jolted northern Chile on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
The temblor that hit the region at 0402 GMT was epicentred at 19.34 degrees south latitude and 69.46 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.
Its depth was 121.0 km.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS