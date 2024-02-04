  • Menu
5.1-magnitude quake hits Chile
A 5.1 magnitude quake jolted northern Chile on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The temblor that hit the region at 0402 GMT was epicentred at 19.34 degrees south latitude and 69.46 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its depth was 121.0 km.

