5.9 magnitude quake jolts Sumatra

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted off the west coast of northern Sumatra on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 2.54 degrees north latitude and 93.13 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

