Live
- Arbitration tribunal's decision credit positive for Delhi International Airport: Moody’s
- Hindupuram YSRCP MLA candidate welcome Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy in constituency
- Fire-Boltt launches new smartwatch with 16GB storage
- One league being successful makes a lot of sense for others to follow suit, says Anjum Chopra on Super-sub rule in ILT20
- Jagananna Visakha West Cricket League ended
- Mamata's comments spice up 'old guard' versus 'new faces' spat in Trinamool
- Nifty ends lower after two session rally
- Rs 10 lakh cr taking mutual funds AUM from Rs 40 lakh cr to Rs 50 lakh cr amassed in just over a year
- Microsoft to Retire WordPad: A 30-Year Journey Comes to an End in Windows 11 Update
- Kichcha Sudeepa drops first look of Upendra-starrer ‘World of UI’
Just In
7 bodies found in shallow grave in Philippines
Highlights
Filipino police on Monday said they have recovered seven bodies from a shallow grave in Lanao del Norte province.
Manila : Filipino police on Monday said they have recovered seven bodies from a shallow grave in Lanao del Norte province. According to the police, the bodies were discovered by locals on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.
The victims, who bore bullet wounds, comprised a 54-year-old man, his 50-year-old wife, his 43-year-old sister and her husband, as well as their three children.
Initial investigations showed that the victims were residents of nearby Zamboanga del Sur province. An investigation is underway to identify the alleged abductors of the victims and the motive for the killings.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS