8 troopers, 10 terrorists killed in attack at Bannu military Cantt in Pakistan

Islamabad: A major terror attack targeting a cantonment area at Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has claimed the lives of eight security personnel, while at least 10 attackers have been neutralised in retaliatory action by the security forces.



As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an attempt by 10 terrorists to enter the Bannu cantonment area during the early hours of Monday was foiled, forcing the attackers to ram their explosive-laden vehicle into the parameter wall of the cantonment, resulting in the collapse of a portion of the wall and damaging some infrastructure.

The ISPR also confirmed that a suicide blast resulted in the martyrdom of at least eight security personnel, while the 10 terrorists who carried out the attack were neutraliaed after the security forces retaliated.

“In the ensuing operation, our troops effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which all 10 terrorists were sent to hell," read a release issued by the ISPR.

“This timely and effective response by the security forces prevented a major catastrophe, saving precious innocent lives. The gallant and selfless action of the security forces is a testament to the unrelenting resolve in the fight against terrorism," the release added.

The attack was a major one by the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which, as per the ISPR statement, operates out of Afghanistan.

The ISPR statement maintained that the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group of TTP carried out the Bannu cantonment attack, adding that the outfit "operates from Afghanistan and had used Afghan soil to orchestrate acts of terrorism inside Pakistan in the past as well”.

The latest attack by the TTP in Bannu adds to the series of attacks in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province since the government announced the launch of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam Pakistan to root out the menace of terrorism from its soil.

Pakistan maintains that it will not engage in any dialogue with the TTP and will act against it anywhere in the country.

Pakistan also claims that TTP is getting supported, facilitated, and financed by Afghanistan under the supervision of the Taliban government, a claim denied by the latter.

The latest attack also highlights the strong presence of TTP militants in the country, especially along the Pakiastan-Afghanistan border.

Bannu, a city located close to North Waziristan and bordering areas with Afghanistan, has been a stronghold of the Taliban in the past. It also holds critical importance as its Central Jail houses a large number of arrested militants.

In 2012, the Taliban carried out a massive attack on Bannu Central Jail with at least 800 attackers, who broke into the prison and helped at least 400 militants to escape.

“Pakistan's armed forces will keep defending the motherland and its people against this menace of terrorism and will take all necessary measures as deemed appropriate against the threats emanating from Afghanistan," read the ISPR release.