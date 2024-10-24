  • Menu
Afghanistan condemns terror attack in Turkish capital
Kabul: The Afghan caretaker government's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday condemned a terrorist attack in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, the ministry said in a statement.

At least five people were killed and 22 others wounded in the terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc (TUSAS) in Ankara, the Turkish interior minister said on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

"While condemning this attack, the ministry extends its condolences to the government and people of Turkey, as well as to the bereaved families," said the statement.

