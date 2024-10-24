Live
- CM Siddaramaiah Launches Door-to-Door Health Service Initiative
- Cong should close office in UP and merge itself with SP: Pramod Krishnam
- Real Estate Scam in Hyderabad: Square and Yards Firm Involved in Major Fraud
- Wanaparthy SP calls youth to stay away from bad habits
- Training on High-Density Cotton Farming in Nagar Kurnool
- Cyber Crime DSP Giri Kumar Raises Awareness on Cyber Crimes
- BC Commission Chairman’s Visit on November 8 - Collector Badavath Santosh
- Jogulamba Gadwal Police Conducts Open House to Raise Awareness Among Students on Policing and Public Safety
- Leprosy Can Be Completely Cured If Detected in the Early Stage
- District Collector Calls for Expedited Resolution of LRS Applications After Field Inspection in Erravalli
Just In
Afghanistan condemns terror attack in Turkish capital
Highlights
The Afghan caretaker government's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday condemned a terrorist attack in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, the ministry said in a statement.
Kabul: The Afghan caretaker government's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday condemned a terrorist attack in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, the ministry said in a statement.
At least five people were killed and 22 others wounded in the terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc (TUSAS) in Ankara, the Turkish interior minister said on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.
"While condemning this attack, the ministry extends its condolences to the government and people of Turkey, as well as to the bereaved families," said the statement.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS