Asif Ali Zardari's likely election as Pakistan President 'violation of constitution': PTI

Islamabad: PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday said the likely election of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari as the president of the country is a "violation of the Constitution", local media reported.

Talking to mediapersons here, Gohar Ali Khan said that "assuming constitutional roles in an unconstitutional manner is a violation of the Constitution", Dawn reported.

In a veiled attack on PPP and the PML-N, he said that earlier two families used to have control over the country's resources and now, these two families are also taking control of the country's democratic institutions and positions.”

Earlier in the day, PTI member of National Assembly Amir Dogar said that Asif Ali Zardari is being "imposed on the country today" as presidential polls are underway.

"Those who have stolen our mandate are corrupt. Their biggest king, Asif Ali Zardari, is being imposed on this country today," Amir Dogar posted on party's X handle.

For the office of President, Asif Ali Zardari, the joint candidate of PPP and the PML-N, and Sunni Ittehad Council's candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai are in the fray.

On Friday, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who is also backed by jailed former PTI founder Imran Khan, had demanded the postponement of elections, saying that the electoral college was incomplete as some reserved seats in the National and provincial assemblies were vacant.

Nixing Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) head Mahmood Khan Achakzai's plea, the Election Commission of Pakistan said that he did not raise the objection during the phase of submitting and scrutiny of nomination papers and the electoral college is now fully functional to conduct the polls.

General elections in Pakistan were held on February 8, which were marred by allegations of rigging and sporadic violence.