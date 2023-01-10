Canada finalises agreement to buy 88 F-35 fighter jets

The Canadian government announced that it has finalised an agreement with the US and Lockheed Martin with Pratt & Whitney to buy a fleet of 88 F-35 fighter jets.

The first deliveries of the aircraft are anticipated to begin in 2026 and a fully operational fleet is expected between 2032 and 2034, Xinhua news agency quoted a statement issued by the Public Services and Procurement Canada.

Estimated at C$19 billion ($15 billion), this is the largest investment for the Royal Canadian Air Force in the past 30 years.

The agreement includes associated equipment, sustainment set-up and services, as well as the construction of fighter squadron facilities, the statement said.

The acquisition will occur as a staggered process and acquisition plans for a number of aircraft are already confirmed with this process continuing until the full fleet of 88 jets is acquired, it added.