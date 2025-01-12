Dafabet Bonus Code 2025: Claim ₹16,000 in free bets

Dafabet Promo Code Bonus: Get Up To ₹16,000 in Free Bets!

Kickstart your online betting journey in 2025 with Dafabet India. One of the leading betting sites in India, with brand ambassadors like Chris Gayle and Ravi Bopara. The bookie is also an official sponsor of several cricket and football clubs, making it one of the most trusted platforms in India and Asia.

All Indian Bettors can find complete info on the Dafabet bonus code, how to claim it, what the promotions are for existing players, and deposit methods to claim the winnings in this article.

Dafabet Welcome Bonus Code: How can you claim it in India?

Dafabet India offers enticing betting offers to all its players without any bias. The sports and casino punters can enjoy dynamic offers starting with the signup bonus. The Dafabet signup promo codes are as follows,

Betting Category, Bonus Code, Bonus Amount

Dafabet Welcome Bonus, DSFDB160INR, 160% Up To ₹16,000

Dafabet Casino Welcome Bonus, No Code, 100% Up To ₹20,000

Dafabet Sports Bonus - Get Up To ₹16,000 With Code DSFDB160INR

Dafa Sports is one of the best sports betting platforms with an attractive welcome bonus offer. The players can use the DSFDB160INR promo code to claim the 160% signup bonus of up to ₹16,000. This code will be provided while making the Dafabet bonus deposit after registration.





Here, we would like to mention that the Dafabet first deposit bonus is available in two packages, and the details are as follows, along with their wagering requirements.

Bonus Package, Bonus Amount, Bonus Code

1 160% up to ₹16,000, DSFDB160INR

2 50% up to ₹30,000, DSFDB50INR

Note: Using the bonus code while depositing through the cashier is important to claim the bonus. Without the code, the bonus cannot be claimed.

Wondering how to claim the bonus? Here is what you need to do,

Create an account on the official website or the Dafabet app.

Verify your account by providing the necessary identification documents.

Do the required deposit through Dafabet “cashier”. The minimum deposit to claim the bonus is ₹1000.

Use any of the above-mentioned bonus codes and click the “deposit” button.

The bonus amount will be credited to your gaming wallet.

Dafabet Registration - How do I create an account on Dafabet?

The first step to being a part of one of the popular betting sites and claiming its fantastic welcome bonus is through Dafabet registration. The process is simple and hardly takes any of your time. Here is what needs to be done,

Visit the official Dafabet website. You can create an account on the website or download the app and proceed with the following steps.

Click on the “Join Now” button.

Create your gaming account credentials by providing a Username and a password.

Enter your email address and mobile number.

Click the Create Account button at the end of the registration form after accepting the terms and conditions.

The Dafabet sign-up process is complete, and you now have a functioning betting account. However, if you wish to claim the bonus or withdraw your winnings, you must verify your account.

Dafabet Account Verification

When creating an account, you can see that the registration form asks you to provide identification proof details. This is mentioned as optional. However, you need to provide these details if you wish to claim any of your winnings or bonuses.





So, while doing the Dafabet sign-up or after creating an account, you need to provide the following details,

Select the identification proof from the available options - Aadhar/PAN

Enter your name per the government ID, Date of Birth, etc.

When the Dafabet customer support team approaches you for further details and documents, upload as per instructions.

Dafabet Sports Welcome Bonus Rules

The above said offers are applicable only to Dafa sports

The wagering requirement for ₹16,000 bonus is 15X on the odds 1.50 and more.

The wagering requirement for ₹30,000 bonus is 10X on the odds 1.50 and more.

Players using USDT should contact the support team to claim the bonus.

The bonus expires in 45 days.

Dafa sports can cancel the bonus anytime if the wagering req is not fulfilled or frauds are found like duplicate account.

The offer is not applicable for any rebates or cashbacks until the requirements are met.

Are there Dafabet bonuses for existing sports bettors?

Dafa Sports has an extensive collection of bonus offers for its loyal players. Here are the different existing Dafabet promotions you can find on the website/app under the sports category of the promotions section.

Dafabet Promo Bonus Amount Maximum Cricket Cashback Be a VIP Bronze player to win 10% cashback up to ₹20,000 every week Celtic FC Predict & Win Predict the correct score and win ₹350 Free Bet NBA Cashback 10% cashback up to ₹20,000 on NBA bets Exchange Refund Bonus Play a betting exchange and win a refund up to ₹1,000 Mix Parlay Rebate Get rebate up to ₹18,000 on Parlay bets

Dafabet Casino Bonus - Join to win 100% up to 20,000

If you are looking for classic casino betting sites in India, then Dafabet is the right start. The bookie has a wide range of live casino games, poker, slots, and other popular options to keep you busy all through the year.





The Dafabet casino welcome bonus of 100% of up to ₹20,000 is a great kickstart to your online casino exploration. A minimum deposit of ₹750 is enough to activate it. There is no promo code and all you need to do is signup and choose the right bonus. The Dafabet casino welcome bonus of 100% of up to ₹20,000 is a great kickstart to your online casino exploration. A minimum deposit of ₹750 is enough to activate it. There is no promo code and all you need to do is signup and choose the right bonus.

Dafabet Casino First Deposit Bonus Rules

The bonus can be claimed by all the Bronze VIP players who haven’t made a Casino deposit.

The bonus will be credited to your account the next day.

Players withdrawing their deposit before receiving the bonus will not be counted.

The wagering requirement is 20X the bonus amount.

Bonus can be claimed only once.

The Dafabet casino welcome bonus doesn’t apply to all baccarat tables, blackjack tables, and a few slot games. So, read the conditions before choosing your bonus.

Are there any Dafabet Casino Promotions for existing players?

Absolutely! Here is the list of Dafabet casino bonuses for existing players. Check them out and pick your favourite one today!





There are multiple other bonus offers and promotions that Dafabet India has running currently. Visit the website or download the app to explore the amazing betting world. All the offers have their terms and conditions and remember to verify your account to be eligible for withdrawals.

How to make a Dafabet deposit to claim the bonus?

After registration and account verification, the first doubt that comes to your mind would be how to make a bonus deposit to claim the rewards? Fear not; we have the solution for you.

Besides accepting INR, Dafabet supports several payment methods that are internationally and locally accepted. A deposit can be made by going to your gaming account, choose the preferred payment method from the wallet/cashier and adding the required amount. It can also be made whilst claiming the bonus and meeting the wagering requirements.

So, here is the list of Dafabet deposit methods and their limits.





Summary

Dafabet welcome bonus is one of the most generous betting offers in the online gambling industry. You can claim it easily through the steps suggested in the article and making the deposit through any of your preferred payment method. Our suggestion would be UPI as it is easy, fast, and secured.

Dafabet India has never disappointed any bettor. It has sports, casino, betting exchange, arcade games like Aviator, and what not. The Dafabet app is available for both Android and iOS users. It has extraordinary bonus offers for all players, and these promotions run round the year. So, join the bookmaker today to make the most. Remember to bet responsibly.







