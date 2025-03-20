Death toll from meningitis outbreak in Nigeria rises to 56

Abuja: The death toll of an outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) across four local government areas in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kebbi has risen from 26 to 56, health authorities said.

Musa Ismaila, health commissioner in Kebbi, told the media in the state capital of Birnin Kebbi that the number of suspected cases has also risen to 653 from 248 reported over a week ago.

The outbreak, declared in late January, became more deadly in the past two weeks with a sudden rise in suspected cases, Ismaila said earlier.

"The public health department started receiving reports of people with symptoms of fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, and associated vomiting and dizziness, which in some of the cases resulted in deaths," the health official said, adding that drugs and other commodities have also been distributed to affected local government areas and communities, as the state government continues to work to contain the situation.

CSM outbreaks are mostly caused by Neisseria meningitidis serogroup A. In Nigeria, these outbreaks typically occur during the dry season due to low humidity and dusty conditions and usually subside with the onset of the rainy season, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the World Health Organization, Meningitis is the inflammation of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It is usually caused by infection. It can be fatal and requires immediate medical care.

Meningitis can be caused by several species of bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites. Most infections can be transmitted from person to person. Injuries, cancers and drugs cause a small number of cases.

Bacterial meningitis is the most common dangerous type of meningitis and can be fatal within 24 hours.

Meningitis can affect people of any age.

There are effective treatments and vaccines against some of the main bacterial causes of meningitis. However, meningitis remains a significant threat around the world.



