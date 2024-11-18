Denmark’s Victoria Crowned Miss Universe

Mexico City: Denmark made history at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant as 21-year-old Victoria Kjaer Theilvig was crowned the winner. This marked Denmark's first-ever victory in the coveted beauty pageant. Mexico's María Fernanda Beltrán finished as the first runner-up, while Nigeria's Cnidimma Adetshina secured the second runner-up position. The 21-year-old Victoria triumphed over 125 contestants from around the world, including India’s Rhea Singha.

India's hopes at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant were dashed as Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha failed to make it to the top 12. Despite making it to the top 30 and impressing in the preliminary rounds, she couldn't secure a spot in the final round. The pageant's top 12 contestants then competed in the evening gown round. Seven of these finalists were from Latin America.

Born in 2004 in Søborg, Gribskov, Victoria grew up in the peaceful suburb of Copenhagen, located in Denmark's Capital Region. She holds a degree in business and marketing, skillfully balancing her academic achievements with a flourishing career in the jewelry industry, where she specializes in diamond sales.

In addition to her professional pursuits, Victoria is also an emerging entrepreneur in the beauty sector, demonstrating her keen business sense and creative vision.

Victoria is also a Danish Champion in dancing and a skilled dance teacher, demonstrating her talent and passion for the art form.

Driven by a strong desire to make a difference, Victoria is a dedicated volunteer who has spent years supporting various causes. She has worked to empower youth in local sports associations and has mentored others within her community. Victoria’s passion for philanthropy also extends to advocating for mental health awareness, where she uses her own experiences to inspire resilience and self-empowerment in others. With her aspirations to pursue a career in law and study at Harvard University, Victoria embodies a unique blend of ambition, intellect, and compassion, positioning herself as a future leader with a passion for both personal growth and making a positive impact.