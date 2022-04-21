Fifth explosion in Kabul this week

Kabul: A roadside blast in Kabul that occured on Thursday and injured two children is the fifth explosion to here this week, RFE/RL reported.

Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Taliban's police headquarters in Kabul, said that the blast in Shi'a Hazara 5th District was caused by a land mine placed in a pot by the roadside.

However, no one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion, which came two days after multiple explosions in the same area that claimed six lives and injured 20 others. It occurred while students were coming out of their morning classes.

In May 2021, bombings near a school in the same area here killed at least 85 civilians, mainly schoolgirls, and injured dozens of others.

Hazaras, an ethnic minority that widely feels under siege around the country, comprise about 9 per cent of 36 million people living in Afghanistan, RFE/RL reported.

On Thursday, two other explosions also hit Afghanistan, one in Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province, and a second in Kunduz city of Kunduz province, Tolo News reported.

The first blast hit the mosque of Seh Dokan in Mazar-e-Sharif which cost five lives and injured 65 others.

A spokesman for the provincial department of security in Kunduz, Obaidullah Abidi, confirmed about the blast in the Sardawar area of the province's capital city. However, information about casualties from the Kunduz blast is not available yet.