Live
- ‘#LifeStories’ set to captivate audiences with heartfelt everyday moments
- Police File Case Over False Social Media Claim Of 'Cracks' In Statue Of Unity
- NIA Joins Probe As 12 Detained In Kalindi Express Derailment Attempt
- Congress Defends Rahul Gandhi's 'Turban' Remarks Amid BJP Criticism
- Ex-Home Minister's Kashmir Fear Sparks Political Debate On Article 370 Impact
- VN Aditya’s new thriller to feature Catherine Tresa, shoot set in Dallas
- NTR’s ‘Devara’ trailer: A spectacular visual treat with blockbuster vibes
- Supriya Yarlagadda and Kailas Brothers Donate to Telangana Flood Relief Fund
- I feared visiting Kashmir’s Lal Chowk: Sushil Kumar Shinde
- Rachakonda Police Enforces Prohibition of Consumption of Alcohol in public places
Just In
Fijian official urges efforts to protect children from drugs
The first ever Drugs and Social Issues Taskforce meeting, targeting drugs and other related social problems in Fijian schools, has been held in Suva.
Suva: The first ever Drugs and Social Issues Taskforce meeting, targeting drugs and other related social problems in Fijian schools, has been held in Suva.
While addressing stakeholders, the Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca said children are the future leaders, who must be protected and educated well to make good decisions, Xinhua news agency reported.
Kuruleca said children took drugs for several reasons that included peer pressure, while some out of curiosity, and others just experiment using drugs, reported Fijivillage on Tuesday.
She said these reasons can be a platform to analyse and diagnose the root cause and discuss possible strategies to address the drug use problem.
The permanent secretary also emphasised the need to protect Fijian children from this drug scourge and related health and social issues.