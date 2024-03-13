Live
- Stalin claims 'secret electoral understanding' between BJP, AIADMK for Lok Sabha polls
- ADB supports climate-resilient water management in Bangladesh
- ‘TMKOC’ stars Munmun, Raj dispel engagement reports as ‘fake, false, baseless’
- When Anuj Sachdeva focused on feminine moves for Kapali's role in 'Dhruv Tara'
- Post Office scandal: UK to introduce legislation to quash wrongful convictions
- School jobs case: Entire recruitment panel might be cancelled if irregularities are proven, observes Calcutta HC
- Nepal: Prachanda wins third vote of confidence in 14 months
- HC questions 'misconceived appeal' by Delhi govt in maternity benefits case
- Gautam Adani shares five key success mantras for young entrepreneurs
- World Kidney Day: Doctors warn against overuse of OTC medicine
Just In
Imran warns of Sri Lanka-like crisis in Pakistan amid high inflation
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned of a looming financial crisis and public unrest in the country akin to that faced by Sri Lanka, a media report said.
Rawalpindi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned of a looming financial crisis and public unrest in the country akin to that faced by Sri Lanka, a media report said.
Khan insisted that his previous predictions had come true, reiterating concerns over a Sri Lanka-like scenario unfolding in Pakistan, with inflation rising and the populace bearing the brunt, The Express Tribune reported.
Speaking to the media at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where he is presently lodged, Khan criticised what he described as the ongoing “deception” within the country, condemning the recently-held general elections as fraudulent and alleging compromise within institutions.
"Institutions have been destroyed. The PTI was not allowed to compete in the elections. Although voters expressed their discontent on polling day, they did not accept the change through votes. By snatching the mandate, they have dashed the nation's hopes," Khan alleged, the report said.
As Pakistan is going to seek the final tranche of loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the PTI founder said the nation would take to the streets after a new wave of inflation, Geo News reported.
Khan also said that the voters took revenge on the polling day but the "change via vote was not accepted”.