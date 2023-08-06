Live
- No-confidence motion against govt to be moved on Aug 8 by Cong-led Oppn in Lok Sabha
- As JD(U)-RJD govt nears one-year mark, alliance politics under scrutiny
- Will not be a member of next Telangana Assembly, says Raja Singh
- FIR: Edelweiss intimidated Nitin Desai vide EOW, NCLT, DRT; tried to grab his studio
- Chandrababu emphasises on connection of rivers to overcome water problems
- Raj Bhavan summons Transport officials, as uncertainty over TSRTC Bill continues
- PM lays foundation stone for the development of 50 railway stations across SCR
- Imran's arrest is internal matter of Pakistan: US State Department
- Women in large numbers take part in 'Handloom Sari Walk'
- Rajouri encounter enters day 2, one terrorist killed
Just In
Imran's arrest is internal matter of Pakistan: US State Department
The US State Department has said that PTI chief Imran Khan's arrest was Pakistan's internal matter.
The US State Department has said that PTI chief Imran Khan's arrest was Pakistan's internal matter.
"Cases against Imran Khan and other politicians on Pakistan are an internal matter," US State Department's spokesperson was quoted by Dawn as saying.
The spokesperson added: “We call for the respect of democratic principles and the rule of law in Pakistan, as we do around the world.”
The former Pakistan Prime Minister was arrested in connection with the Toshakhana case.
However, independent observers are of the opinion that it would worsen the political crisis.
Taking to Twitter, Michael Kugelman, a scholar of South Asian affairs at the Wilson Centre in Washington, posted: “Not long ago, Pakistan’s political crisis appeared to be easing a bit, with the government pledging to step down and make way for a caretaker to prepare for elections.”
Member of National Assembly of Paksitan, Mohsin Dawar, who is in North America, posted: “One PM was convicted on an iqama and now another on selling a wristwatch. Politicians get discredited over such trivial matters while (others) get away” with more serious charges.
“Politicians keep getting used and then are discarded like Imran Khan. We keep going round and round in circles,” he wrote.
Several supporters of Khan gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission in London to protest his arrest and chanted slogans in his favour.