Iran attacks Israel with drones, missiles

Jerusalem : A combined attack of dozens of ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones from Iran triggered air raid alerts across Israel early on Sunday, the Israeli army said, as residents reported multiple bombings were heard.

The projectiles triggered sirens in Jerusalem, the Negev Desert and the Dead Sea in the south, the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights in the north as well as the occupied West Bank.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed on Saturday during a press briefing that Israel was under attack by ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran, noting that aerial defence systems have intercepted some of the missiles.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported that about 100 drones, out of about 400-500 that have been launched, were intercepted before reaching Israel by allied countries, including the US, Jordanian and British forces.



Israel's Maged David Adom rescue service said in a statement that a 10-year-old boy from a Beduin village in the Negev was seriously injured. A projectile or parts of a projectile fell near Umm Al Fahm, an Arab city in northern Israel, causing no injuries.



Israel is planning to launch a "significant response" to the Iranian aerial attack, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported early on Sunday, citing an anonymous senior Israeli official.

