Iran on the boil as 35 killed in demonstrations

Dubai: Protesters angry over Iran's ailing economy conducted a sit-in on Tuesday at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, witnesses said, with security forces ultimately firing tear gas and dispersing demonstrators as the rest of the market shut down.

The protest at the Grand Bazaar, the beating heart for centuries of both Iran's economic and political life, represents the latest signal that the demonstrations are to continue as the country's rial currency fell to a record low Tuesday.

Already, violence surrounding the protests has killed at least 35 people, with authorities detaining more than 1,200 others, activists abroad say. Meanwhile, the situation is likely to worsen as Iran's Central Bank drastically reduced the subsidised exchange rates for dollars it offers to importers and producers in the country.

That likely will see merchants pass on price hikes in the coming days for goods directly onto consumers, whose life savings have dwindled over the years of international sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.