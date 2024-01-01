Israel withdrawing some forces from Gaza, says fighting will continue over 2024

Tel Aviv: The Israeli military is withdrawing some of its forces from Gaza as part of its “smart management” of the war, chief military spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Monday.

While he did not specify the numbers, Israeli media reported that up to five brigades, numbering thousands of soldiers, would be pulled out, but whether this will be a normal troop rotation or will signal a new phase in the fighting is not clear yet.

Hagari said the army is currently planning how to deploy troops in the months ahead and "some of the reservists will return to their families and employment this week, in order to ease the burden of the war on the Israeli economy and to let them replenish their strength ahead of another deployment".

Some of the reservists would return to civilian life to bolster Israel’s wartime economy, he said, but added that the war on Gaza will continue throughout 2024 and tens of thousands of reservists would be needed.

“(The army) must plan ahead, understanding that we will be required for additional tasks and warfare throughout this year. The objectives of the war require prolonged fighting and we are preparing accordingly,” the spokesman said.