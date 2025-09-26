This season, Kneecap was subject to criticism for its display of messages regarding conflict in the Gaza conflict during a concert in Coachella at Coachella in the United States. The trio also had to face terrorism charge dismissed, including Hungary baning entry to them and Canada recently denial of access.

On Friday an appeals UK court ruling dismissed a terrorism-related case against Liam Og hAnnaidh, more popularly known by Kneecap rapper Mo Chara as his stage name--one of the members of the group. The verdict, made by Woolwich the Crown Court of London was greeted with a round of applause from the courtroom following chief magistrate Paul Goldspring declared the charge "unlawful" and "null."

The rapper, who is 27 years old, was accused of carrying the Hezbollah flag case in a London-based concert O2 Forum in November 2024 which is a crime in Britain because of the organization's designation as a terrorist organisation. Mo Chara denied the allegation as politically motivated. Prosecutors been charged earlier in the year, however his defense claimed that the case had not been completed within the six-month statute deadline.

Judge Goldspring was in agreement, stating that the case was not properly initiated because the necessary approvals from the Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, and the Attorney General were not obtained within the required timeframe. "The time limit requires consent to have been granted at the time or before the political protest UK," Judge Goldspring said, noting that, without consent the court would not have power to pursue the matter.

"It wasn't about terrorism at all'

Outside, Mo Chara was defiant. "This whole process was not about me. There was no danger to the public. it was not about UK terrorism law-- a term that is employed by the government of your country to denigrate the people they oppress," he said.

"It always was about Gaza or the consequences of making a statement. Your efforts to disarm us have been unsuccessful because we're right, and you're not."