Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday labelled Tehran as the "loser of the Middle East" after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to the neighbouring countries for attacks launched during its war with Israel and the United States. He also warned that Iran "will be hit very hard".

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbours, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless US and Israeli attack." The Republican leader claimed in his social media post that Iran was "looking to take over and rule the Middle East".

"Iran is no longer the "Bully of the Middle East," they are, instead, "The loser of the Middle East," and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse!", Trump said.

On Friday, Trump demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender” as the only acceptable outcome to end hostilities, while promising to help rebuild the country’s economy if Tehran complied and installed new leadership.

Trump said that following any capitulation by the Islamic Republic, the United States and its allies would work to bring Iran “back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.”