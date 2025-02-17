New Zealand net migration falls in 2024

Wellington: New Zealand had a net migration gain of 27,100 in 2024, down from a net gain of 128,300 in 2023, which was a feature of New Zealand's history to experience ups and downs in net migration, according to the statistics department Stats NZ on Monday.

The ups and downs in net migration have been much larger in 2023 and 2024, said Stats NZ international migration statistics spokesperson Sarah Drake.

Annually, net migration rose by just over 100,000 in 2023 and fell by a similar amount in 2024, Drake said, adding there was still a net migration gain overall.

Fewer migrant arrivals of non-New Zealand passport holders contribute to the fall in New Zealand's net migration in 2024, she said, adding the overall net migration gain in 2024 was just below the long-term average net gain of 29,100 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Changes in migration are typically due to a combination of factors, including relative economic and labor market conditions between New Zealand and the rest of the world, and immigration policy in New Zealand and other countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Net migration gain of non-New Zealand citizens continues to fall, with a provisional annual net migration gain of 74,200 non-New Zealand citizens in 2024, down from the net gain of 171,600 in 2023, with citizens of India, the Philippines, and China accounted for two-thirds of the fall in annual net migration of non-New Zealand citizens, statistics show.

The net migration loss of New Zealand citizens remained high, with a provisional net migration loss of 47,100 New Zealand citizens in 2024, about 56 per cent of whom were to Australia, compared with a net loss of 43,300 in 2023, Stats NZ said.