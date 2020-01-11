Prince Harry's wife Meghan returns to Canada amid royal storm
Highlights
Prince Harry's wife Meghan has returned to Canada following the couple's bombshell announcement that they were quitting their frontline royal duties,...
London : Prince Harry's wife Meghan has returned to Canada following the couple's bombshell announcement that they were quitting their frontline royal duties, their spokeswoman said on Friday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent an extended Christmas break in Canada with their baby son Archie, before returning to break the news that has rocked the royal family.
"I can confirm reports that the duchess is in Canada," the couple's spokeswoman told AFP, without providing further
details.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
10 Jan 2020 12:31 PM GMT