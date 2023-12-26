  • Menu
Russian navy ship damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Highlights

A Russian navy ship was damaged in a Ukrainian missile attack on the port town of Feodosia in Crimea on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Moscow: A Russian navy ship was damaged in a Ukrainian missile attack on the port town of Feodosia in Crimea on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the overnight attack, the Kremlin added.

Shoigu said the Ukrainian armed forces conducted the attack using aircraft-guided missiles, targeting the Feodosia base in Crimea, Xinhua news agency reported.

The large landing ship Novocherkassk was damaged in the attack, and the Russian air defence destroyed two Ukrainian Su-24 tactical aircraft near the city of Nikolaev, said the statement.

Sergey Aksenov, head of Crimea, said earlier on Tuesday that one person was killed and at least two others injured in the attack.

