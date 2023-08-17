  • Menu
SL President says kids will have to learn Hindi, Chinese in future

SL President says kids will have to learn Hindi, Chinese in future
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that in addition to English, children in the island nation will also have to learn Hindi and Chinese in the future to fit into the changing world.

Addressing an event at a school in Colombo on Wednesday, President Wickremesinghe said education in Sri Lanka will have to change drastically to fit into the future.

“We will have to introduce new subjects. Our children will have to learn Chinese and Hindi in addition to English in order to fit into the changing world,” the President said.

A former British colony, Sri Lankan children learn English as the second language in schools.

However with the changing of higher education streams, there are many children who learn Hindi and Chinese for university entrance examinations.

