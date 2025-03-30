South Korea: Worst-ever wildfires contained in Gyeongsang provinces

Seoul: Massive wildfires that ravaged the provinces of North and South Gyeongsang for over a week have been fully contained, authorities said Sunday.

Acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong made the announcement during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters (CDSCH), saying the main blaze of the wildfires that swept through both provinces has been fully extinguished, Yonhap news agency reproted.

"The wildfires are estimated to have caused the greatest loss of lives and property in our history," Ko said.

According to the CDSCH, the wildfire in North Gyeongsang, which began on March 22, was fully contained on Friday. The blaze in South Gyeongsang, which started a day earlier on March 21, was brought under control earlier Sunday.

The country's worst-ever wildfires left 75 casualties, including 30 deaths, and scorched an estimated 48,000 hectares of land. More than 3,000 homes were destroyed, along with 30 cultural heritage sites and around 2,000 agricultural facilities.

The government plans to set up temporary shelters in training centers and private facilities to support displaced residents and help their swift return to daily life.

The victims will also receive emergency relief funds and psychological and medical support.

Earlier, forestry officials said the main fires in South Gyeongsang Province had been under control as of 1 p.m. Sunday, nearly 10 days after breaking out.

The wildfire has scorched an estimated 1,858 hectares of woodland, equivalent to around 2,600 football fields.

The military deployed 600 soldiers and 49 helicopters Sunday to help completely extinguish the remaining embers and provide medical and other assistance.

Meanwhile, police authorities said they have booked a man suspected of starting the massive wildfires in North Gyeongsang Province.

The 56-year-old man is accused of causing the fire at around 11:25 a.m. on March 22 while performing an ancestral rite at a family grave on a hill in Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang Province.

The fire then spread rapidly to nearby Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang and Yeongdeok for days due to gusty winds amid dry conditions.

The wildfires also destroyed an estimated 4,000 structures, including Goun Temple -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site -- along with homes, factories and other facilities.

The suspect has denied the allegations against him, according to police.

The Korea Forest Service earlier announced the wildfires in North Gyeongsang Province had been fully brought under control as of 5 p.m. Friday before they reignited overnight Saturday.

About 48,000 hectares of woodland, equivalent to some 80 per cent of the size of Seoul, have been scorched in the worst wildfire disaster ever in South Korea, according to the forestry agency.

The fire that started in Sancheong County and spread to Mount Jiri National Park was mostly contained as of Sunday, with authorities battling to put out the remaining fire, which is 200 metres long, on the outskirts of the park.

Authorities deployed 50 helicopters, 1,473 personnel and 213 vehicles, starting at dawn, to extinguish the blaze, which was 99 per cent contained as of 8 a.m.

Police plan to conduct a joint investigation as early as next week in coordination with the National Institute of Forest Science, the National Forensic Service and the fire authorities.