Live
- Bengal school jobs case: Calcutta HC seeks details of primary teachers' panel recruited in 2014
- ‘Maa Oori Jatharalo’ from ‘Bachhala Malli’is a lilting folk melody
- ‘Double iSmart’hits a high note with ‘Maar Muntha Chod Chinta’
- Lotus Electronics Back-to-School Offers: Up to 70% Off on Essential Gadgets and More
- Kylian Mbappe unveiled as Real Madrid player at Santiago Bernabeu
- With two Indian touts, 7 more Bangladeshis held in Assam & Tripura for illegal entry
- Supreme Court directs completion of pleadings in school jobs cancellation case
- Sri Lanka's cabinet endorses national policy on indigenous medicine for 10 years
- EV startup Statiq joins BPCL to accelerate sustainable mobility
- Flipkart GOAT Sale: Get Discounts on iPhone 15, Pixel 8 and More from July 20-25
Just In
Sri Lanka's cabinet endorses national policy on indigenous medicine for 10 years
Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved a proposal for the implementation of the national policy on indigenous medicine for the period between 2024 and 2034, the government information department said on Tuesday.
Colombo: Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved a proposal for the implementation of the national policy on indigenous medicine for the period between 2024 and 2034, the government information department said on Tuesday.
The department said the proposal was submitted by President Ranil Wickremesinghe who is also the minister of finance, economic stabilisation and national policy, Xinhua news agency reported.
The policy has been prepared in wide consultation with a panel of experts, according to the department.
A single national policy which guides the policy direction for the indigenous medicine service has not been formulated so far.
The necessity of indigenous medicine national policy has arisen within the mainstream of national health policy to resolve present issues in supplying the services and to offer a quality and strong medical system to the future generation through protection of the indigenous medical system, the department said.