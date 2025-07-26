Live
- BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy booked following controversial remarks
- NGO member arrested for running human trafficking racket in West Bengal
- Hariyali Teej 2025: Fasting Rituals, Do’s & Don’ts, and the Significance of Green in This Sacred Festival
- Police investigating separate shootings at two western Sydney homes
- ITR filing: New tax slabs, rules to keep in mind before submitting returns
- Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army Chief warns terror supporters, reaffirms India's resolve to protect sovereignty
- Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Telangana
- Navi Mumbai Real Estate Boom 2025: Why Developers Are Racing to Launch New Projects
- Google Taps Into AI-Driven ‘Vibe-Coding’ With New App Builder Opal
- Naxalite couple surrenders before DGP
Taiwan detects 17 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels near its territory
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that 17 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels were detected operating around Taiwan...
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that 17 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels were detected operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Saturday.
According to the ministry, eight out of 17 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to Chinese military action, Taiwan's armed forces monitored the situation and deployed aircraft, naval vessels and coastal-based systems.
In a statement shared on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "17 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."
This latest incursion follows similar activity the previous day when Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reported that 26 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and one official ship were tracked near its territory by 6 am (local time) on Friday. Taiwan's armed forces monitored the situation and responded to Chinese military activity.
"26 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 24 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," Taiwan's MND stated in a post on Friday on X.
Taiwan, officially the Republic of China (ROC), governed independently since 1949, continues to face threats from China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory under the "One China" principle and insists on its reunification with Beijing.
Taiwanese armed forces have remained on high alert, tracking the incursions and responding to them as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard the island's sovereignty and maintain regional stability.