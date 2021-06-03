Tibetans find Covid victory a cake walk

Chamarajanagar: The Tibetans staying in Odeyarapalya rehabilitation camp in Hanur taluk have succeed in keeping at bay Covid-19 by observing stringent guidelines. Without government aid they

have opened three quarantine centers on their own. Those who wish to enter the camp must bring a negative report.

The camp has a population of 3,200 Tibetans. So far none has died of coronavirus here. During the last year only 11 positive cases were reported. In the second wave 137 Covid positive cases were reported and 97 of them recovered; 40 are undergoing treatment.

"People from various parts of the country and State visit the camp. But only those who carry negative report will be allowed. If any visitor is found Covid positive, they will be sent to one of the quarantine centers," explained Dhondenling hospital secretary Mingmar Serini. Speaking to The Hans India on Thursday, Mingmar Serini said with pride that only two patients in the camp suffered low oxygen saturation level and were shifted to the district hospital. He said their own hospital equipped with four oxygen concentrators provides free food to patients and medical check-up twice daily. As many as 700 people in the rehabilitation camp for Tibetans have received the first and second dose of Covid vaccine. He said owing to systematic management the Tibetans have won the Covid battle.