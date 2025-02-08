Trudeau says Trump's threat to annex Canada 'real'

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that US President Donald Trump's threat to annex Canada "is a real thing," media reported.

According to a CBC News report, Trudeau told business leaders on Friday at the Canada-US Economic Summit in Toronto that it would be motivated by the access to Canada's critical minerals.

"Trump has it in mind that the easiest way to do it is absorbing our country and it is a real thing," Trudeau was quoted as saying.

The Prime Minister went on to say that Trump is driven because the US could benefit from Canada's critical mineral resources, Xinhua news agency reported.

Trudeau made the remarks after delivering an opening address to the summit Friday morning, outlining the key issues facing the country when it comes to Canada's trading relationship with the US, CTV News reported.

The Canadian PM said Canada needs both a tactical response to Trump's tariff threats in the short term, as well as a strategy for dealing with a less cooperative US in the long term.

In an interview with CNN before Trump's inauguration, Trudeau said that Trump's comments about turning Canada into the United States' 51st state are just a distraction from the consequences of Trump's tariff threats.

Trump’s threat to make Canada the 51st state a distraction from tariff fallout, Trudeau said.

He added that Canada becoming another US state was "not going to happen".

The Trump administration last week announced to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, and Canada hit back with 25-per cent tariffs on 155 billion Canadian dollars ($107 billion) worth of American goods.

The two countries then paused the proposed tariffs for at least 30 days.

Trump has said if Canada wants to avoid steep tariffs it could become the 51st US state.

However, after Trudeau made commitments to bolster security at Canada's border, Trump announced on Monday a pause on the proposed tariffs for at least a month.

After a call with Trump, Trudeau said Canada would be implementing its previously announced $1.3 billion border plan, as well as committing to appointing a "fentanyl czar" and listing cartels as terrorists.