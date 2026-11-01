- Food arrangements near the polling station raise questions over possible voter inducement
- Symbol Mix-Up in Vijayawada's 55th Division Brings Polling to a Halt
- Nandigama Records Highest Polling at 17.99% in NTR District
- Rajasthan IAS-IPS Couple Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas Worth Rs 5.5 Crore
- Comprehensive security grid built for today’s municipal polls
- Deepavali Asthanam at Tirumala Srivari temple scheduled for Nov 8
- TTD staff to receive AI training for smarter devotee services
- Strict action against misinformation, intimidation during civic polls: SP
Trump lawsuit against Wall Street Journal over Epstein birthday letter dismissed with prejudice
In Short
A US federal judge dismisses Donald Trump's multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch over a report about his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Miami: A federal judge has thrown out President Donald Trump's multibillion-dollar lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch over a story reporting on his ties to wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein.
US District Judge Darrin Gayles in Miami dismissed the suit with prejudice on Saturday, ruling that the president did not prove the defendants made defamatory statements with actual malice.
The ruling said the lawsuit was “grasping at straws” as it attempted to “manufacture” flaws in the Journal's investigative reporting.
When a case is thrown out “with prejudice,” it cannot be refiled again and the dismissal is permanent and incontrovertible.
The lawsuit was over a story the Journal published last year describing a sexually suggestive letter that the paper said bore Trump's name and was included in a 2003 album compiled for Epstein's 50th birthday.
The letter was reportedly collected by disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell as part of a birthday album for Epstein years before he was first arrested in 2006 and subsequently had a falling-out with Trump.
The letter bearing Trump's name includes text framed by the outline of what appears to be a hand-drawn naked woman and ends with, “Happy Birthday -- and may every day be another wonderful secret,” according to the newspaper.
Trump denied writing it and called the story “false, malicious, and defamatory.”
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Miami, accused the paper and its reporters of having “knowingly and recklessly” published “numerous false, defamatory, and disparaging statements,” which, it alleged, caused “overwhelming financial and reputational harm” to the president.
AP Municipal Elections live updates: Polling begins in 92 urban local bodies
Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc March to Ramlila Maidan, Mamata and Akhilesh Join Protest
AP Formation Day: President extends greetings to people
Municipal polls continue in Vizag hassle-free
Polling begins in 92 urban local bodies in AP
President Murmu arrives in Haryana ahead of 60th Statehood Day celebrations