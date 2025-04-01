Trump to defy Constitution for third term bid

Texas : US President Donald Trump has set off a firestorm by suggesting he may seek a third term in office, despite the constitutional barriers, CBS News reported.

In a phone interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump claimed, "There are methods which you could do it," prompting concerns about his willingness to challenge the amendment, which limits pres idents to two terms. "I'm not joking," Trump emphasised, although he added, "It is far too early to think about it." According to CBS News, the 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, explicitly states that "no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."