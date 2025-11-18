Two killed, 8 injured in Afghanistan road accident

A road accident claimed two lives and injured eight others in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar, provincial police spokesman Sayed Tayeb Hamad said on Tuesday.

The deadly mishap took place on Monday evening when a vehicle carrying female employees of a clinic collided with a car coming from the opposite direction.

A female medical doctor and a child lost their lives on the spot, and eight others, including six female employees of the clinic, a child, and their driver, were injured, the official added, Xinhua News Agency reported.

This is the second road mishap in the eastern region reported by police over the past three days.

In the previous accident, which happened in Nangarhar's neighbouring Laghman province on Sunday, six commuters lost their lives and three others were injured.

On November 16, six commuters lost their lives and three others were injured in a road accident in Qarghayi district, eastern Afghanistan's Laghman province, the provincial police office said in a statement.

The accident took place along the highway linking the capital of Kabul to eastern provinces, when a passenger vehicle veered off the road and caught fire, leaving six dead on the spot and three injured, according to the statement. The injured are receiving treatment in a local hospital.

Reckless driving was cited as the primary cause of the incident. Fatal road accidents are common in Afghanistan due to poor road conditions, reckless driving, difficult terrains, overloading, overtaking and overspeeding.

On November 14, provincial police spokesman Zabihullah Jawhar said that at least one person was killed and two others injured in a road accident in southern Afghanistan's Zabul province. The crash occurred on November 13 along the Kabul-Kandahar highway, one of the country's busiest transport routes linking the capital with the southern region, the official said.

According to local police, a car collided with an oncoming vehicle, killing one commuter at the scene and injuring two others who were later taken to a local hospital.

On November 4, four commuters were killed and two others sustained injuries as a car collided with a truck in Afghanistan's eastern Parwan province, according to provincial police spokesman Fazal Rahim Muskinyar.

The deadly accident took place on a road in Siagurd district, leaving four dead, including women and children on the spot, and injuring two others, the official said.

Blaming reckless driving for the accident, the official noted that drivers of both vehicles have been taken into custody.