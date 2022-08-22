  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > International

US First Lady ends isolation after testing negative for Covid-19

US First Lady Jill Biden
x

US First Lady Jill Biden

Highlights

US First Lady Jill Biden ended isolation after testing negative for Covid-19

US First Lady Jill Biden ended isolation after testing negative for Covid-19.

A spokesperson said on Sunday in a statement that she had received "negative results from two consecutive Covid-19 tests" after a five-day isolation.

The US first lady departed South Carolina for Delaware later on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

She tested positive for Covid-19 last week and had mild symptoms.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X