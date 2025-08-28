US government suggests time restrictions on visas for students, exchange visitors, and journalists.

According to the proposed rule, students (F) or exchange visitors (J) visas will be valid for only the Trump visa duration limits of the academic or cultural course and are limited to four years. Any extension beyond this time will require a formal request for approval by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in addition to greater examination. Media professionals from abroad with I visas could also face changes. Currently, they are allowed to stay for five years that allow renewal, they'd instead be restricted to a minimum of duration of 240 days. There is also the possibility of an extension to 240 more days, according to the requirements of the job.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has also announced US student visa rules to eliminate the long-running "duration of Status" policy. This policy has historically permitted F visa holders, mostly international students, to stay within the nation for the duration of their studies provided they kept their enrollment without a set time for departure. A DHS spokesperson said that the new rules are designed to shut down loopholes that according to them, permitted some foreigners to remain "virtually for an indefinite period," raising concerns over national security and the resources of the public.

The government claims that exchange visitor visa changes will reduce what they refer to as "forever students"--those who enroll in a variety of academic courses to extend their legal status throughout the US.

In addition to the new policy, USCIS has issued updated policy guidance that instructs agents to be more vigilant when evaluating visa applicants. Personal behavior and immigration background, family connections as well as ideologies will now be more significant in the decision-making process. According to the guidelines, any perceived display of anti-American sentiments or antisemitism as well as the support of extremist groups can result media visa restrictions or revocation of an immigration visa.