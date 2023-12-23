US temples to celebrate Ram Mandir inauguration

Washington: Temples across the US are preparing week-long celebrations in North America to commemorate the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 next year, a top official representing these temples has said. “It's our fortune and blessings to us that we are part of this phenomenon and the temple of our dreams is getting materialised after centuries of wait and struggle.

Everyone's emotions in the US and Canada are very high. Shraddha (devotion) is built up and everyone is eagerly waiting to receive Bhagwan Shri Ram in his mandir,” Tejal Shah from the Hindu Mandirs Empowerment Council (HMEC) said.

