- Applications under T-Pride and T-Idea schemes got official nod
- TSIC Innovator Deepak Reddy wins ‘Best Agri-Based Business’
- Nellore: Ranganatha Swamy temple spruced up for Vaikunta Ekadasi
- Traffic police announces 80% discount on traffic challans
- School fee loot: Educationists moot school assessment and accreditation council to check fee loot
- Vijayawada: Pravasandhra Bharosa Bima scheme for non-resident Telugus
- Grus & Grade, Sciinv Bio emerge as best startups at FABA workshop
- Not in sync with...: Dhankhar writes to Kharge on Parliament disruptions
- Oppn MPs came with request for suspension: Pralhad Joshi
- US temples to celebrate Ram Mandir inauguration
Washington: Temples across the US are preparing week-long celebrations in North America to commemorate the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya...
Washington: Temples across the US are preparing week-long celebrations in North America to commemorate the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 next year, a top official representing these temples has said. “It's our fortune and blessings to us that we are part of this phenomenon and the temple of our dreams is getting materialised after centuries of wait and struggle.
Everyone's emotions in the US and Canada are very high. Shraddha (devotion) is built up and everyone is eagerly waiting to receive Bhagwan Shri Ram in his mandir,” Tejal Shah from the Hindu Mandirs Empowerment Council (HMEC) said.
