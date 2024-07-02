Works begin in Gaza to restore power to water supply facility: Israeli sources

Jerusalem: The electricity company in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday began works to reconnect power, aiming to boost a desalination plant's capacity to produce more water for the enclave's residents.

The works have been approved and coordinated with Israel, whose ground forces are on a large-scale offensive in Gaza since Hamas' attack on its southern communities on October 7, 2023.

Video footage on social networks showed workers from the Palestinian Electric Company on Tuesday began to repair power lines damaged by Israel during its nine-month offensive in the Palestinian enclave, an Israeli official confirmed to Xinhua.

According to the official, the Israeli plan aims to provide power from Israel to a major water desalination plant in Khan Younis.

No other power lines will be reconnected at the moment, the official said, reported Xinhua news agency.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported that the plan was first approved by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on June 16.

The facility, funded by the United Nations in 2017, was set up to supply drinking water to Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis, and Mawasi -- areas where numerous Gazans sought refuge from Israeli attacks.