Yunus visits historic Hindu temple in Dhaka

Dhaka: Reachingout to the distressed Hindu community members at the famous Dhakeshwari Temple here, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday urged the people to “exercise patience” before judging his government's role.



Yunus, who took charge as the Chief Advisor of the interim government on August 8 amid ongoing violence and vandalism, including against the minorities, also said each one’s rights should be ensured and blamed "institutional decay" for the predicament that his country has fallen into.

The meeting comes close on the heels of attacks on the minority Hindu population, vandalisation of their business and properties and devastation of Hindu temples hours in the violence that ensued for days following the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

Dhakeshwari temple is one of the prominent shakti peethas.

“Rights are equal for everyone. We are all one people with one right. Do not make any distinctions among us. Please, assist us. Exercise patience, and later judge -- what we were able to do and not. If we fail, then criticise us,” Yunus said.

Earlier ahead of the weekend, thousands of minority Hindu community members staged massive protest rallies in Bangladesh’s capital and the north-eastern port city of Chattagram on Friday and Saturday demanding protection amid nationwide vandalism that saw attacks on temples and their households and businesses.

Demanding special tribunals to expedite trials of those who persecute the minorities, allocation of 10 per cent parliamentary seats for the minorities, and enactment of a minority protection law among others, the Hindu demonstrators’ rally blocked traffic for over three hours at Shahbagh in the central part of Dhaka on Saturday.

On Saturday itself, Yunus had condemned attacks on the minority communities in the violence-hit nation, terming them as “heinous” and had urged the youth to protect all Hindu, Christian, and Buddhists.