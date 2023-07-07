Live
1 killed, several houses inundated as rains lash Goa
Panaji: A 56-year-old woman was swept away in flood waters while several houses in low-lying areas of Goa were inundated as the coastal state witnessed heavy to very heavy rains in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Goa, forecasting heavy rains in parts of both North Goa and South Goa districts on Thursday. The weather department also predicted inundation of houses in low-lying areas, fall of weak trees and structures, localised and short-term disruption of essential services, and low visibility during intense rain spells.
The Fire and Emergency Services received several calls of tree fall on roads in parts of Goa while the State Disaster Management Authority has asked all its staff members to cancel their leaves and weekend offs and report on duty until the alert is withdrawn.