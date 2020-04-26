1 lakh PPE kits, N95 masks manufactured daily in India

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said on Saturday that more than 1 lakh PPE kits and N95 masks are being manufactured everyday in the country, while production of ventilators vide domestic manufacturers has also started and orders have been placed for more than 59,000 units through nine manufacturers.The Health Ministry in a high-level meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19 said that domestic manufactures, which were identified earlier, have already started the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, face masks etc., and adequate quantity of the same is available now. "As on date, more than 1 lakh PPE kits and N95 masks are being manufactured everyday in the country.

There are at present 104 domestic manufactures of PPE kits while three manufacturers are making N95 masks in the country. In addition, production of ventilators vide domestic manufacturers has also started and orders have been placed for more than 59,000 units through nine manufacturers," the Health Ministry said in a statement. According to the statement, the death rate from coronavirusis around 3.1 per cent while the recovery rate is more than 20 per cent, whichis comparatively better than most other countries and this could be construed as a positive effect of the lockdown in the country along with the cluster management and containment strategy.

"The average doubling rate in India is 9.1 days as of now. So far 5,062 people have been cured with a recovery rate of 20.66 percent. Since Friday, 1,429 new cases have been reported. So far a total of 24,506 people have been confirmed positive for Covid-19," said the statement.