World Boxing Championships’ medal-winning women boxers felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu honoured the Indian women boxers on Wednesday for their achievements at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

India’s impressive showing at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool earned praise from the President, who commended the medalists for elevating the nation’s presence on the international boxing stage. The Indian squad wrapped up their campaign with four medals, two of them gold, marking a landmark moment for the country.

“Indian women boxers who brought laurels to the nation at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Ms Jaismine and Ms Minakshi won the gold medals, Ms Nupur brought home the silver medal, whereas Ms Pooja Rani was the bronze winner. The President congratulated them for their exceptional performances. Office-bearers of the Boxing Federation of India were also present on the occasion,” the President wrote on her official X handle while also sharing pictures with the boxers.

Jaismine Lamboria (57 kg) and Minakshi Hooda (48 kg) clinched historic world titles, becoming the first Indians to be crowned champions under the revamped federation. Minakshi delivered a standout performance in the 48 kg final, defeating Paris 2024 bronze medallist Nazym Kyzaibay with a commanding 4–1 verdict.

In addition to the gold medals, Nupur Sheoran earned silver after a narrow 3–2 split-decision loss to Poland’s Agata Kaczmarska in the 80+ kg final, while Olympian Pooja Rani secured bronze following a 4–1 semifinal defeat to England’s Emily Asquith.

India fielded a strong 20-member contingent, including Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen, both returning to competition after the Paris Olympics 2024. Borgohain exited in the second round of the 75 kg division, while Zareen advanced to the quarterfinals in the 51 kg category before falling to Turkey’s two-time Olympic silver medallist Buse Naz Cakiroglu.

The performances of Jaismine, Minakshi, and the rest of the squad underscored India’s growing depth in women’s boxing and signalled a promising new era under World Boxing.



